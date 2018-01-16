Brownsville single father of 3 says his apartment is like a ‘freezer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Joseph Swan is a single father of three, who lives in the Tilden Houses in Brownsville and says he and his neighbors don’t have consistent heat.

“My home is like a freezer," Swan said. "There’s ice on my windows. We just want consistent heat."

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Our staff has visited the resident and confirmed heat is working in his apartment. We will continue working diligently to ensure our residents reside in safe and warm apartments."

