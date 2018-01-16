Brown sludge pours out of sink on LIRR train from Penn Station

NEW YORK — Brown sludge spewed from a Long Island Rail Road bathroom faucet when a rider went to wash her hands.

“Today the LIRR hit a new unsanitary low,” LIRR passenger Paola Pachon tweeted along with a video. “Hopefully I don’t start mutating.”

She said it was number two on a “list of disgusting things” she’d witnessed on the LIRR.

The water was not toilet water, MTA officials said. It is “physically impossible” for the water from the toilets to mix with water from the faucets.

Officials believe the discoloration came from one of the points where they draw water. They’re checking the supply to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

In the mean time, workers have taken the car from the video out of service. They’re also flushing out all spigots and refilling their supply tanks.

