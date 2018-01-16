Brooklyn building has no water since pipe burst nearly 2 weeks ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Dozens of people have been living a nightmare situation in Bushwick since pipes burst during the freezing cold almost two weeks ago.

Residents at 1231 Broadway haven't been able to shower or flush their toilets. There's no water in their sinks. Tenants need three blankets at night because of the cold.

Pipes have burst around the city as New York weathers the cold.

Water flooded the hallways of the Bushwick building after its pipe burst. Tenants say it's just the latest problem following years of neglect by absentee landlords.

Frustrated residents have taken their anger out to the public. They rallied in front of the building Tuesday. Many of the tenants are Mexican immigrants and claim their landlord is discriminating against them by not making repairs.

They hope city agencies and the courts will get their landlords to take remedial action.

PIX11 has reached out to the landlords several times, but they have not responded to requests for comment.