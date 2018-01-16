Broadway’s ‘A Bronx Tale’ donating portion of ticket proceeds to families of fatal Bronx fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THEATER DISTRICT — Broadway’s “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” is giving back to the borough. Starting today and for the rest of the week, it’s donating a portion of ticket proceeds to families who lost everything in last month’s deadly fire in the Belmont neighborhood.

From the stage, to the big screen Chazz Palminteri has kept the Bronx with him for his entire career. And he’s never forgotten his old neighborhood where he grew up and was inspired to write A Bronx Tale.

“These are all people that I grew up with, that’s my family there,” Palminteri, the show’s co-creator explained.

That’s why, when he heard Belmont suffered the deadliest fire tragedy in a quarter century, he knew exactly what he had to do. “It’s real personal because that’s my neighborhood where I was born and raised,” said Palminteri.

He, along with the show creators and Broadway cast of “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” decided to donate a portion of ticket sales, from eight shows this week, to the two dozen families affected on Prospect Avenue.

Thirteen people were killed when flames raced through the apartment building on December 28, 2017. The show's producer, Tommy Mottola, had family who used to live there.

In the aftermath, Palminteri met with FDNY members and saw the dark chapter it burned in the neighborhood. He’s also seen the community help bring new light to grieving families who lost it all.

“Come on, we’re tough as nails especially Bronx people,” Palminteri said.

The actor and producer now hopes that New York spirit inspires others to help pay it forward as well, “Let’s help these people! Whatever we can do, whack it up, lets go! “

The money collected will go into The Child Reach Foundation, co-founded by Palminteri and his wife Gianna. The couple plans on hand-delivering the check to the fire victims. The non-profit is accepting donations for anyone unable to make it to the Broadway show.