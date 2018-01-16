10-year-old boy who died suddenly after NY hockey tournament had the flu

NEW CANAAN, CT — A 10-year-old boy who died suddenly after a hockey tournament over the weekend had the flu, according to the medical examiner.

Nico Mallozzi, a fourth grade student, died Sunday. He was in the area with his hockey team,

“When such a tragedy strikes a vibrant young boy, many questions arise as to the cause,” New Canaan Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Luizzi said. “At this point, it has been confirmed that Nico had been diagnosed with Influenza B, a strain of the Flu that is currently spreading in the Northeast. What we do not know, however, is if the Flu caused Nico’s passing.”

The current flu season is shaping up to be one of the most aggressive on record and emergency rooms across the country are overwhelmed.

Custodians in the Connecticut school district will be performing extra cleanings at all buildings as a precaution until the end of flu season, Luizzi said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to support the parents.