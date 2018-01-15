Woman accidentally leaves backpack full of heroin outside school, police say

BENSALEM, Pa. – A Pennsylvania woman faces drug charges after accidentally leaving a backpack containing four “bricks” of heroin outside a school, police say.

26-year-old Natasha Willis was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Bensalem police. She allegedly admitted to placing the bag outside her vehicle behind the school on Dec. 20th.

The bag was discovered by staff members at Cecilia Snyder Middle School at 9:28 a.m., police say. The heroin in the bag had already been packaged for sale, according to WPMT.

Police say the bag contained approximately 10,000 dosage units of heroin, with an estimated street value of $100,000.

After the bag was discovered, Bensalem Police Department narcotics officers reviewed the school’s video surveillance and found that a tan Toyota Corolla with New Jersey registration was in the area where the bag was discovered. That vehicle was stopped by police on Wednesday, which led to the identification and arrest of Willis.

Willis was arraigned and transported to Bucks County Correction Facility, where she is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.