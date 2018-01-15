Swans rescued from frozen Prospect Park Lake

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Swan Lake now has a new meaning.

A Prospect Park Alliance staffer rescued at least two swans in the Brooklyn park’s lake this weekend when they got trapped in the ice.

Randi Lass says she first spotted the birds Saturday evening. She called the authorities and friend Marty Woess who works for the Prospect Park Alliance.

Early Sunday morning, Marty took a rowboat and using only hot water and a chisel rescued the birds.

As a reminder, if you see an animal in need of attention, call 311 and do not attempt to rescue them yourself.