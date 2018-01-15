Speakers take aim at Trump during Martin Luther King event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Prominent lawmakers and community leaders took aim at President Donald Trump's racial rhetoric at a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

The event was led by the Rev. Al Sharpton, who spoke to a crowd of 200 at the National Action Network in Harlem on Monday.

"Trump Tower is in the wrong state," said Sharpton, adding that it's embarrassing that the Republican president is from New York.

The audience included Kharey Wise, one of the Central Park Five, who as teenagers went to prison for the brutal 1989 attack on a jogger but were later exonerated by DNA evidence.

Trump had called for Wise to be executed, Sharpton said.

"What we're going to do about Donald Trump is going to be the spirit of Martin Luther King Day," he said.

The impassioned audience also heard from Democratic New York politicians, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got a standing ovation after reciting King's writing.

"As tough as these times can be, we have the gift that Dr. King left us," de Blasio said. "He believed it was about us. If you don't like what is happening in Washington, live as Dr. King did."

Trump marked his first MLK Day largely out of sight, buffeted by accusations he used a racially tinged word to describe African countries and scoffed at the suggestion of admitting more Haitians to the U.S. He defended himself Sunday night, declaring, "I'm not a racist."