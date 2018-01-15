Snow expected in New York, New Jersey

Several inches of snow are expected in the New York area from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A weak system from the Great Lakes region will bring the snow into the area. With expected temperatures in the upper 30s, most of the snow should melt upon contact with the ground.

The steadiest snow should develop early Wednesday. Wednesday’s morning commute is shaping up to be a messy one as moderate snow may develop as well. The snow should taper off in the morning, but the latest forecast models are hinting the snow could linger into the early afternoon on Wednesday.

About 1-3 inches of snow is expected in the city, with the bulk of the accumulation happening Wednesday.

Areas north and west of the city can expect 3-6 inches of snow.

Forecasters are warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions for the next two days.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday for portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and interior New Jersey.