Police searching for man behind Queens subway stabbing

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — The NYPD is searching for a man in connection to an assault that occurred inside a 7 train at the Queensboro Plaza station on Sunday.

At about 2:20 p.m., two men got into a verbal argument that turned physical, cops said. One man stabbed the other one time in the back of his right hand with a knife and fled the train, according to police.

The victim, 37, was taken to a hospital and received five stitches for the gash on his hand.

Police are searching for the man behind the attack, who is believed to be in his 40s and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweater, a black vest and blue jeans.

