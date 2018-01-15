Parents shackle their 13 children to beds, hold them captive, police say

Two California parents were arrested after authorities found a dozen children and adults shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in their home, officials said Monday.

The 13 victims held captive in the home in Perris, California range in age from 2 to 29, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities started investigating after a 17-year-old girl managed to escape from the residence on Sunday and called 911. The girl claimed her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive inside the home by her parents, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Police initially believe the 17-year-old girl who’d escaped was just 10 because she was emaciated.

Sheriff deputies responded and identified the 13 victims. They were “in dark and foul-smelling surroundings,” police said. Deputies initially thought all of the victims were children based on their size and were shocked to discover that seven of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. All of the victims were malnourished and dirty.

The vitims were given food and drinks “after they claimed to be starving,” police said.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, face charges of torture and child endangerment. Bail was set at $9 million for each.

“The parents were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children were restrained,” officials said.

The six children are being treated at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. The seven adults are being treated at Corona Regional Medical Center in Corona, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call Master Investigator Tom Salisbury at the Perris Station by calling 951-210-1000, or via email at PerrisStation@RiversideSheriff.org.