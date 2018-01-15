NYC Department of Education removes “Fallout Shelter” signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The yellow and black rectangles are a sign of the times and a history lesson.

Thousands of fallout shelters were designated by the government in the 1960s. But the facilities have not been maintained or stocked with food and water for years.

Last year, the City of New York began to remove some signs at schools in the boroughs. Lists of possible shelter locations are maintained by officials. Sites could be activated for a number of reasons, including the weather.

Neighbors are encouraged to consult various websites for emergency preparedness.