Masseuse allegedly sexually abuses customer during massage in Manhattan

GRAMERCY, Manhattan — A masseuse allegedly sexually abused a customer, prosecutors said.

Xiagliu Zang, 54, allegedly touched the woman’s breasts and put his hands between her legs during the Saturday massage, court documents show. The customer said no and tried to get up off the massage table, but Zang allegedly grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch.

He also allegedly kissed her during the incident, officials said. Zang does not have a massage therapy license

Police arrested Zang Saturday and he was arraigned Sunday. Zang was charged with sexual abuse, unauthorized practice of a profession and forcible touching.