Lower East Side bodega robbed at gunpoint: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A bodega in the Lower East Side was robbed at gunpoint Sunday, police said.

At about 10:08 p.m., two men approached an employee at LES Mini Mart & Grocery at 127 Rivington Street and displayed handguns while a third stayed outside as a lookout, police said. One of the men walked behind the counter and took about $600 in cash from the Lottery register and several boxes of cigarettes, according to police.

Police said the men fled east on Rivington Street.

The robbery was caught by the bodega's surveillance cameras.

The first man is believed to be in his 20s, 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weigh 220 to 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a black coat, black pants and black sneakers.

The second man was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, light blue jeans and black sneakers.

The third was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.