Long Island police find body in burning car

EAST PATCHOGUE, NY — Police found a body in a burning car in East Patchogue Sunday night, officials said.

The body was in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of a businesses on Montauk Highway near Kane Avenue, police said. The fire department extinguished the fire before discovering a body burned beyond recognition inside the car around 8:20 p.m.

Police have not shared any identifying information about the victim. Arson Section detectives areinvestigating the cause of the fire.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.