Hundreds rally for release of 2 immigrant activists

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Calls for the immediate release of two prominent immigrant activists detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement grew louder and stronger Monday as hundreds gathered at Judson Memorial Church in the West Village to rally.

The families of Ravi Ragbir and Jean Montrevil - both whom are currently awaiting deportation - delivered emotionally charged speeches, pleading with ICE officials to not tear their families apart.

“Ravi called me this morning and said 'get me out of here' - and that’s what we’re gonna do folks,” Amy Gottlieb, Ragbir’s wife told a cheering crowd Monday afternoon.

Supporters feel Ragbir and Montrevil were targeted due to their influence within the immigrant community.

Ragbir - the executive director of New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City - was detained during a routine check in with ICE agents last week. In a pre-recorded message filmed before he was detained, Ragbir addressed his supporters, urging them to not give up.

“You were there for me, I need you to be there for others,” he said. “I need you to understand this is a moment to mobilize, this is a moment to stop this.”

While Ragbir’s future remains uncertain, his legal team is moving forward. They've filed numerous motions in the past few days appealing his detention.

Others vowing not to stop fighting city are Councilmen Ydanis Rodriguez and Jumaane Williams. Both men were among several arrested last week following Ragbir’s detention.

Late Monday, PIX11 learned Montrevil may be deported as early as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Councilmen Williams and Rodriguez announced plans for a rally this Wednesday where they will address the excessive force they say they were subjected to at the hands of NYPD officers at last week’s rally.