Howard does the Plaza 57 dance again

For me it was kind of like seeing an old friend again.

No, not really. Just kidding. It was an old nemesis of sorts, Lee Rosenblum of Plaza 57 on 57th Street. He runs the jewelry store that does a lot of advertising on late night talk radio. And he’s known for holding on to customers’ items, promising quick adjustments and returns that never seem to happen.

I was last at Plaza 57 in the summer of 2015 to help a woman get her watch back. Fran Quadarella of Rocky Hill, Conn., near Hartford saw that story online and thought I could help with her Lee Rosenblum issue. Fran had a stone she wanted mounted on a ring. It was a family heirloom. The family thought it was a diamond. But it turns out her grandparents got taken, it was really zirconium.

Still, Fran wanted it mounted. While staying in the city one day she went to see Lee.

“We went in and talk to Mr. Lee and he said pick the ring that you want and set it.”

That was more than a year ago. She still doesn’t have the rings and can’t even get hold of Lee on the phone. So, Fran asked me to help.

We went over to see Lee one day last week. And Lee immediately did the courteous thing. He ushered us back outside. While I waited, Fran had a few things to say to Lee. Their back and forth took about half an hour. But Fran came out with her heirlooms. She and her husband were very happy.

The lesson here: be wary of Plaza 57. After all, I can’t be there all the time.