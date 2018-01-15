CVS will stop altering images it uses for beauty products

CVS will stop touching up images on its beauty products.

The company doesn’t want to propagate unrealistic body images that can hurt customers. CVS also plans to introduce a ‘Beauty Mark’ for packaging of products with authentic images that have not been materially altered.

“We will not digitally alter or change a person’s shape, size, proportion, skin or eye color or enhance or alter lines, wrinkles or other individual characteristics,” CVS said on its site. “We want our beauty aisle to be a place where our customers can always come to feel good, while representing and celebrating the authenticity and diversity of the communities we serve.”

The watermark should be in place all over by the end of 2020. CVS, which has nearly 9,700 locations and is is one of the largest sellers of beauty products in the country, is asking that other beauty brans work with them.

“We’ve reached out to many of our beauty brand partners, many of whom are already thinking about this important issue, to work together to ensure that the beauty aisle is a place that represents and celebrates the authenticity and diversity of the communities we serve,” Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy said. “We’ve been inspired by their willingness to partner with us to redefine industry standards around this important issue for the well-being of all of our customers.”