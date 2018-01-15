3 die after crashes send vehicles into icy New Jersey waters

BURLINGTON, N.J. — Three people have been killed in two separate crashes over the weekend in which vehicles plunged into icy bodies of water in New Jersey.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office says a car struck a parked vehicle in Burlington just before 1 p.m. Sunday and then went over the river wall into the Delaware River. The driver was able to escape but the female passenger was still in the front seat and was submerged. She was pronounced dead a hospital.

On Saturday in Willingboro Township, a car went out of control and hit a minivan, which was propelled over a guardrail and down an embankment into a lake. Killed were 52-year-old Robert Stephens and his 50-year-old wife, Janet, of Burlington Township.

No charges were immediately announced in either case.