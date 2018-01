RUMSON, NJ — Two boys fell through the ice of Navesink River Monday afternoon.

They were close to shore when they fell in and were able to pull themselves back out.

Emergency officials responded to the scene, but the boys, both 12, did not need to be taken to the hospital.

“The Rumson Police department would like to remind residents to stay off the ice on the rivers or ponds,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Ice on any body of water should always be considered unsafe.”