10-year-old boy dies after NY hockey tournament

NEW CANAAN, CT — A 10-year-old boy died after a hockey tournament this weekend.

Nico Mallozzi, a fourth grade student, died Sunday. He played defense for the Connecticut Roughriders.

“It is a very sad day for all of us, Nico was a great kid with a great smile and he will be missed greatly,” the hockey organization said in a statement.

New Canaan Public Schools superintendent Bryan Luizzi issued a statement Monday,

“Nico was a wonderful, friendly child, known throughout West as the voice of the afternoon announcements that concluded each day,” Luizzi wrote. “He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.”

The cause of Mallozzi’s death is unknown.

He did not play any games with his team at the tournament and actually left early because he didn’t feel well, WFSB reported.