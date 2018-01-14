Thieves sought after gunpoint robbery at Manhattan bodega: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the three robbers who got away with approximately $2,000 from a Manhattan bodega Saturday night, police said.

About 10:15 p.m., police responded to a report about a robbery at the LES Mini Mart on 127 Rivington St. When they arrived, the two employees told police about the gunpoint robbery, cops said.

According to police, while one person acted as a lookout, two men came into the store and pretended to make a purchase. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

A total of $2,000 was reported stolen, police said. An employee told PIX11 News the men got away with tobacco products along with the cash.

No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing video surveillance.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Ava Pittman contributed to this report.