Teen shot in Brooklyn, rushed to hospital in serious condition

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A teenager was shot in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said.

He was shot on Hegeman Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and rushed to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The 13-year-old victim is not likely to die.

Police believe his older brother may have accidentally shot him while showing off a gun, officials said. He fled the scene. Police have not yet made any arrests.

No identifying information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.