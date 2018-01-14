Police search for man who stole woman’s wallet at Manhattan store

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for the man who they said stole a 71-year-old woman’s wallet at a Manhattan grocery store.

On Dec. 19, a man entered a Morton Williams supermarket at 1331 First Ave and approached a 71-year-old woman from behind, police said.

He removed her wallet, which contained her credit cards and about $100 in cash, said police.

There were no injuries reported.

The man is described as bald with eyeglasses, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, a black jacket, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).