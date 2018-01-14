Police officer injured during traffic stop: cops

MIDTOWN — A police officer was injured after he was struck during an attempted traffic stop in Manhattan early Sunday.

Around 12 a.m., the officer attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving along 42nd Street, police said.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped off and clipped the officer, according to police.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor leg injuries.

The vehicle, described to be a dark-colored four-door sedan.

