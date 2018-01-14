News Closeup: MLK Day, civil rights and the racial divide in the U.S.

Monday is a national holiday, a day set aside to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights leader fought the battle for racial equality during the turbulent 1950s and 1960s. Half a century later, with the racial divide that still exists in the U.S., would Dr. King be pleased by what he accomplished?

Marvin Scott is joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, an organization committed to continuing the legacy of Martin Luther King.

They discuss King’s legacy, hypothesize about how the civil rights leader would have reacted to the current social climate and other issues related to politics today in New York City and under the Trump administration.