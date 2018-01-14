Man who allegedly fatally shot ex-girlfriend, her daughter dies

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and her daughter before shooting himself in the head has died, police said Sunday.

Jorge Vega, 52, died at the hospital Thursday after he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Vega had been dating Susan Trivano, 54, until Jan. 9, police sources said.

He allegedly shot Trivano in he head and chest, police said. She died at the E 174th Street apartment.

Her 29-year-old daughter was shot in the chest. Suchari Guzman died at the hospital.

A 1-year-old girl was in the apartment at the time, police said. She was not harmed during the shooting.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene.