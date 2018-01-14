Man, teen killed in fatal Bronx apartment fire

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — A man and a teenager were killed after a fire broke out at a Bronx building Sunday afternoon, FDNY said.

Around 12:12 p.m., fire officials received a call about a fire that started on the fourth floor of the seven-story building in the Throggs Neck Houses along Dewey Ave.

Twelve fire units and 60 firefighters arrived at the building to battle the blaze.

Officials found a 62-year-old male and a 13-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive in one of the apartments. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. At least one firefighter suffered injuries.

The fire was under control within an hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

