Man stabbed at Times Square subway station

TIMES SQUARE — A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach at the Times Square subway station Sunday evening, police said.

He was attacked near the turnstyles for the train at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue just before 5 p.m., officials said. The attacker fled the scene on the street.

Police described him as being around 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Officials believe he is in his 30s.It’s not yet clear why he stabbed the victim.

The 29-year-old victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

Hours earlier, another person was stabbed at a Queens subway stop. The victim was stabbed in the hand around 2:15 p.m. at Queensboro Plaza.

The attacker, a man in his 40s, fled the scene. He was last seen in a purple sweatshirt, a black vest and light blue jeans.

No arrests have been made.

