× Magnitude 7.1 quake hits off Peru, at least 2 killed

LIMA, Peru — A powerful earthquake struck off Peru’s coast early Sunday, destroying adobe structures and killing at least two people, according to officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the 4:18 a.m. (0918 GMT) temblor had a magnitude of 7.1, down from an earlier calculation of 7.3. The epicenter was 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of the small town of Acari in the Arequipa district. It was centered 22 miles (36 kilometers) below the surface.

Arequipa Gov. Yamila Orosio tweeted that at least one person was killed and that there were reports of power outages and collapsed adobe structures. A second victim died in the same region, Hernando Tavera, president of the Geophysics Institute of Peru, told TV Peru, without providing further details. At least 23 people were injured in the same Arequipa area, according to the National Emergency Operations Center.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned that “hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts” and that larger-than-normal waves could hit Peru and Chile. But the center then said in a later statement that “there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake” and that the center hadn’t observed any tsunami waves.