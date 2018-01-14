Cops search for man, woman who robbed 75-year-old man

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the two people who robbed and attacked a 75-year-old man in Brooklyn last month.

On Dec. 20, a man approached the victim outside of 1625 Emmons Ave. and punched him, causing injuries to his face, police said.

Shortly after, a woman approached the victim who engaged in a conversation with him before grabbing an envelope from the victim, which contained $50, said police.

The victim suffered bruises and swelling to his face and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police released a description of the suspected robbers:

The first individual is described as a man in his 20s, and was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded shirt.

The second individual is described as a woman about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 4 inches, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded shirt.

***Warning: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.***

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).