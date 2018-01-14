Community celebrates famed Manhattan bar Coogan’s lease renewal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A stalwart restaurant in Manhattan is here to stay.

Lawmaker and locals rallied to Sunday for Coogan’s Bar and Restaurant.

Last week, it was said the more than 30-year staple on West 169th Street would be closing.

A massive rent hike from their landlord, New York Presbyterian Hospital, of $40,000 more a month was just too much for the neighborhood watering hole.

However, on Friday those hungry to keep Coogan’s going got good news.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat announced a handshake agreement between Coogan’s owners and the hospital to keep the restaurant open.

Broadway star and Washington Heights native, Lin-Manuel Miranda sang its praises. Miranda was reportedly at the bar that night to celebrate. He says he's been a long-time customer.

It's a story New Yorkers know all too well — Landlords pricing out small businesses. This time, it's a happy ending for Coogan's and its loyal eaters.