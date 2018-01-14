At least 2 injured in Bronx building fire: FDNY

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — At least two people were injured after a fire broke out at a Bronx building Sunday afternoon, FDNY said.

Around 12:12 p.m., fire officials received a call about a fire that started on the fourth floor of a seven-story building on 2821 Dewey Ave.

Twelve fire units and 60 firefighters are on scene battling the blaze.

Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are not known.

