Woman arrested for fatally stabbing man in Brooklyn: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A couple’s argument turned deadly after a woman stabbed her partner inside their Brooklyn home, police said.

Rochelle Watson-Stanley, 29, was taken into custody after she called police about the incident.

When police arrived at the two-family home along Howard Avenue in Brownsville, they found a 51-year-old man stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the pair had been arguing before things took a violent turn, leading to the man’s death, the Daily News reported.

Watson-Stanley faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.