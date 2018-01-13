Thieves sought in series of robberies in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are searching for the two people they say robbed a series of stores in Manhattan and the Bronx in a span of a month.

Five known incidents were reported within the months of December and January — the latest incident occurring as recent as Friday morning, said police.

In the latest incident, two individuals entered a Duane Reade on Amsterdam Avenue around 10:40 a.m. and simulated a firearm, demanding cash, police said.

The two individuals removed $250 and fled the scene.

Earlier robberies showed similar patterns where they simulated a firearm from inside of their coat, demanding money, police said.

Within the span of the month, the suspected robbers have gotten away with about $3,250.

