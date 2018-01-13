Thieves get away with $2,400 fur coat from Macy’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the trio who got away with a fur coat from a Brooklyn Macy’s earlier this month.

On Jan. 3, a man and two women entered a Macy’s on Emmons Avenue around 12:05 p.m. While at the department store, the three removed a fur coat valued at approximately $2,400 from the coat rack before fleeing, police said.

No on was injured.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).