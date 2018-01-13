Teen murdered outside Far Rockaway home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police are investigating the murder of 15-year-old Trevor Rudd who was found shot multiple times in a stairwell outside his family's apartment on Beach Channel Drive.

A woman who identified herself as the boy's cousin said the teen was about to have lunch around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when the doorbell rang. She said moments later he was gunned down.

"He was just a baby," she said.

She believes the teen may have been shot over a dispute over a cell phone.

Crime scene investigators were still gathering evidence late into the evening as family members grieved inside the foyer of the building.

People who live in the building say the violence has to stop.

"I pray for the family and I pray for the world that kids stop and put the guns down," one building resident said.

Police did recover a gun and are questioning a 31-year-old they say is a person of interest.