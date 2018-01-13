Serial robbers steal thousands of dollars from Manhattan ATMs and safes: police

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — The NYPD is searching for two men in connection to 16 robberies that happened in Manhattan throughout the last month.

The thieves are targeting ATMs and safes in the city, police said.

Cops said the latest incident occurred at an unknown time between 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11 inside of a Dos Toros restaurant on Lexington Avenue between East 77th and 78th Streets on the Upper East Side. The two men forced the front door open, removed two safes that contained about $8,000 in cash and the store’s surveillance system hard drive, according to officials.

A similiar theft was reported to police on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at about 10:36 p.m inside a BNS Real Estate located on 3rd Avenue between East 86th and 87th Streets. Police said the two men forced the door open and took an unknown number of keys.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 at about 3:14 a.m., the men entered an establishment on 2nd Avenue between East 88th and 89th Streets through an unsecured basement door and took $4,500 in case from a safe, according to police.

Police said two restaurants were robbed in Midtown on Thursday, Jan. 4. The men reportedly entered Roast Kitchen on Madison Avenue through an open basement door around 1:05 a.m. and fled with the store’s surveillance system and a safe with around $400 in cash. At about 10:30 p.m., the men gained entry to Dill & Parsley on Madison Avenue by forcing open the front door. Once inside, police said they forced open a safe and fled with about $4,000.

The men broke the front window of The Comic Strip on 2nd Avenue on Monday, Jan. 1 and stole an ATM safe with about $3,300 in cash, according to police.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, police said they forced open the front door of Mango Mango on St. Marks Place, took $350 and the location’s surveillance system hard drive.

The men also unsuccessfully attempted to rob Otto’s Tacos on 2nd Avenue on December 31 at about 2 a.m., according to police. Cops said the men forced the restaurant’s exit door open and attempted to pry open the cash register, but fled empty handed when an employee came in.

On Saturday Dec. 30, police said the men broke into Esanation Thai Restaurant on 9th Avenue between 1 and 11 a.m. and stole a safe with $6,800, the restaurant’s surveillance system hard drive and $500 from the register. At about 10:05 p.m., police said they stole $3,000 from the safe at Chopt Creative Salads on East 23rd Street. Sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. the next morning, police said the men also stole about $1,000 from Red House on East 14th Street.

At some point between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 and 10:30 a.m. the next morning, police said they forced the front door open at Amazed Place on 9th Avenue and took $250, 15 liquor bottles, the location’s surveillance system hard drive, a laptop and two tablets.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 at about 3:57 a.m., police said they forced open the exit door of The Irish Exit on 2nd Avenue, forced open a safe and ATM and fled with about $8,800.

Police said the men stole $9,200 from Ray’s Pizza n Monday Dec. 18 by gaining entry through the basement, forcing open an ATM and taking a safe from the restaurant.

The men stole an unknown amount of money from an ATM and a safe at a Dunkin’ Donuts on East 23rd Street on Friday Dec. 15 at about 1:33 a.m., according to police.

Cops said the men stole about $3,800 from another Dunkin’ Donuts on East 34th Street sometime between 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 12:23 a.m. the next morning.

The first man was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a black coat, blue jeans and carrying a messenger style bag.

The second man was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, a black coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.