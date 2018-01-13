NYCHA senior center residents complain there is no heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — The cold spell is back, and so are the no heat complaints coming from residents of New York City Housing Authority buildings.

One 79-year-old woman had several layers of clothes on inside her apartment at the Max Meltzer Senior Center on East 1st Street.

She showed PIX11 her stone cold radiator but was afraid to show her face.

“The radiator is so cold when it’s cold outside,” she said.

The resident, who has asthma, says the heat has been so sporadic during the bone chilling cold spell she has gotten sick several times.

“I can’t get well unless I get some heat,” she said.

Her neighbor down the hall also complained about the lack of heat in his apartment. His radiators also appeared to not be working.

“It’s so cold and they don’t fix the heat ever,” the resident, who didn’t want to give his name, told PIX11.

Even in the lobby, the heaters were not working. A building employee also complained to PIX11 about the lack of heat.

However, NYCHA sent PIX11 the following statement: “There are currently no outages at the senior center. Staff will continue to work 24/7 to ensure all residents have the safe, warm homes they deserve.”

The spokeswoman added that any resident experiencing issues should contact the Customer Contact Center, , or use the MyNYCHA app to notify NYCHA as soon as possible.