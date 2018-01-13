New York to receive more than $200 million for the homeless

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has been awarded a federal grant of just over $200 million to fight homelessness.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be distributed to 579 programs throughout the state.

The money from HUD’s Continuum of Care Program will go to local governments and nonprofits that help the homeless. It’ll be used to support affordable housing projects.

The goal is to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families and give them access to programs that encourage them to become self-sufficient.

U.S senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the grant on Friday.