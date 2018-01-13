MS-13 gang members arrested for robbing taxi driver: police

BABYLON, L.I. — Two MS-13 gang members were arrested for robbing a taxi driver on Long Island Friday night.

Jeremy Jones, 27, and Jose Molina, 20, were taken into custody and are charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Suffolk County Police, Jones and Molina robbed the cab driver around 8:50 p.m. in front of 545 Oak St. in Copiague.

Both men are self-admitted MS-13 gang members, police said.

They were taken into custody shortly after the robbery around 9:20 p.m.