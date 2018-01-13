Fire near tracks in Newark causes delays in New Jersey Transit service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. —New Jersey Transit service has been affected following a building fire near the tracks in Newark Saturday morning.

Northeast Corridor and the New Jersey Coast Line train service has resumed with residual delays after being temporarily suspended between Newark Airport and Penn Station in New York due to fire department activity near Newark. Trains are subject to up to 60 minute delays in both directions.

As of 12:55 p.m., Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line eastbound train service will bypass Elizabeth, North Elizabeth and Newark International Airport. Customers are advised to exit at Newark Penn Station and take a westbound train back to their final destination point.

The Raritan Valley Line had also been suspended between Cranford and Newark Penn Station.

NJ Tranist Bus and private carriers will cross honor. PATH is cross-honoring tickets at 33rd Street, Hoboken, and Newark.

Video from a passenger shows the fire coming from a warehouse nearby the tracks.

Amtrak trains were temporarily put on hold because of the fire, but the hold has since been released and trains should be departing shortly, Amtrak said in a tweet.