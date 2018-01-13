Fire near tracks in Newark cause delays in New Jersey Transit service

NEWARK, N.J. —New Jersey Transit service has been affected following a fire near the tracks in Newark Saturday morning.

Northeast Corridor and the New Jersey Coast Line train service has resumed with residual delays after being temporarily suspended between Newark Airport and Penn Station in New York due to fire department activity near Newark. Trains are subject to up to 60 minute delays in both directions.

The Raritan Valley Line had also been suspended between Cranford and Newark Penn Station.

NJ Tranist Bus and private carriers will cross honor. PATH is cross-honoring tickets at 33rd Street, Hoboken, and Newark.

Amtrak trains were temporarily put on hold because of the fire, but the hold has since been released and trains should be departing shortly, Amtrak said in a tweet.