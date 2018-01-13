Arctic weather returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — After a few days of spring-like weather, the bitter cold returns.

Saturday started out in the 40's but temps plummeted throughout the day. Evening temps are expected to be in the teens and snow is back in the forecast for next week.

People were bundled up in Central Park Saturday afternoon. A group of tourists from London were snuggled in blankets as the took a Carriage ride.

"It's fresh," tourist Jenna Tigwell said

A bride and groom were shivering as they posed for photos by the fountain near 72nd street.

"Love and whiskey is keeping us warm," bride Jennifer Bethea said.

Her bridesmaids, some from San Diego, were shivering but smiling.

It didn't feel too bad in the sun out of the whipping winds. Temps will continue to fall through the night.

Jaylin, a grade schooler from Florida says she wears plenty of layers and runs around to stay warm - not bad advice.

Spring is only 67 days away.