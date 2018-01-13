15-year-old boy shot dead in Queens: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 15-year-old boy was shot dead in Queens on Saturday, police said.

At about 1:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting and found Trevor Rudd on the second floor stairwell of a building on Beach Channel Drive near Beach 43rd Street. The teen was unconscious with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

EMS pronounced Rudd dead at the scene.

Police have a person of interest, a 31-year-old man, in custody and recovered a firearm.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).</em