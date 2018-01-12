Heavy rain, wind to pound New York area Friday

Transformer fire at Newark Airport sparks partial terminal evacuation

Posted 12:34 PM, January 12, 2018, by and , Updated at 02:04PM, January 12, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. — A transformer fire underneath Newark Liberty Airport has caused evacuations at part of the terminal Friday, officials said.

The blaze started in a PSE&G manhole below a section of Terminal C. According to Newark Airport, the fire has been extinguished, but smoky conditions remain. No injuries were reported.

The Terminal C-1 wing was evacuated — the rest of the terminal operated normally, including Terminals A and B, but in view of the weather, passengers are told to expect weather-related delays, the airport said.

Passengers are advised to check their airlines for the status of their flights.

Fire crews are on scene and Port Authority is working with PSE&G to put in emergency fixes. PSE&G had temporarily cut power at the terminal between 11:15 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., where backup generators were being used to supply power to the terminal, the airport said. PSE&G is beginning to restore power.

Passengers are being processed through security checkpoints but with significant delays while baggages are being processed with anticipated delays for inbound baggages, according to the airport. Crowds flooded security lines, weaving around two floors of the terminal.

Photo Gallery