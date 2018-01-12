Thousands woke up to no power in across New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — Thousands of New Jersey residents woke up with no power Friday morning.

JCP&L and PSE&G reported the widespread outages because of an issue at a JCP&L substation, NJ.com reported.

As of 10:24 a.m., thousands remain without power. PSE&G, the state’s largest utility, reported a total of more than 15,000 customers without power while JCP&L reported more than 11,000 customers without power.

Over 12,000 customers are affected by the outages throughout the state, with many of the outages located near Morris and Essex counties as of 10 a.m.

Several schools opened with delays including the Wilson School in Lodi, which opened around 9:30 a.m., according to the school website. County College of Morris had a delayed opening of 9 a.m., NJ.com reported. All Lodi public schools experienced delays with schools opening around 9:30 a.m. this morning, according to the Lodi Police Department.