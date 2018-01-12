Rev. Al Sharpton responds to Trump’s ‘s—hole countries’ comment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke out about his thoughts on Donald Trump’s alleged vulgar remarks that he has denied using.

Despite Trump denying the use of the vulgar language, Rev. Sharpton said Trump is "walking back on words, but he's not walking back on spirit of what he said," bringing up how no one in the room or anyone from the White House is denying the claims of Trump calling Africa "s—thole countries."

“If you’re comfortable in selling racism, then you are in fact that,” he said, "You don't have to spray paint the Oval Office in the White House the N-word to be a racist."

Not only did Sharpton called out Trump, he criticized those sitting at the meeting who stayed silent after Trump made comments degrading another country, calling them "accomplices."