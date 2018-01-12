Rain, cold — and more snow? Dramatic weather changes coming

NEW YORK — The temperatures are finally above freezing, but the nasty weather is far from over.

Dramatic weather changes are coming, including a plunge in temperatures that will bring us more arctic air.

Expect rain — heavy at times — to continue through Friday night and past midnight. Total accumulations will rain from 1 1/2 inches to 2 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

A dense fod advisory is in effect for much of the New York metro area and all of Long Island through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Well north and west of the city, the rain will transition into a wintry mix as cold air rushes into the region, National Weather Service said.

All precipitation should end by noon on Saturday, when the temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in the afternoon and evening hours.

Our next chance at snow comes next Tuesday.