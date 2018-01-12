Problems escalate at JFK, Newark Airport due to fog, manhole fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mariana Silva spent the entire day waiting for her mother’s plane from Mexico to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport, but because of the thick fog and very low ceiling the plane from Mexico, like at least 330 other flights, hers was delayed by more than five hours and she is still waiting.

“She was supposed to arrive here at one and she hasn’t arrived,” Mariana Silva told PIX11. “She is stuck in Washington, D.C. all because of the fog,” she added.

There were different but equally frustrating problems at Newark Liberty Airport.

A transformer fire broke out in a PSE&G manhole below a section of Terminal C1 causing evacuations and delays for hours and hours.

The power was cut from 11:15 a.m. to mid-afternoon, but the long lines at security and travel headaches continued well after that.

“I can’t catch my next flight to Chicago, so I have to stay in the city overnight,” Emmanuel Oduro, a passenger, told PIX11. “And then tomorrow I try to get in another flight. We’ll see how it goes,” Oduro added.

Back at JFK, Emanuel’s flight to Chicago was one of 170 flights canceled due to the fog.

This passenger took it in stride, relieved that Terminal 4 was not the scene of chaos and confusion that it was last weekend when the snow bomb and then a water main break meant massive delays and soaked, lost luggage.

Inconvenienced travelers had only Mother Nature to blame.

“We waited on line for two and a half hours and then they told us our flight was canceled,” Dennis Ryan, a passenger trying to fly to Raleigh Durham told PIX11. “I wish had my option but can’t blame airlines. Now I won’t get home until tomorrow night.”